A Sheboygan man is the newest member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame!

Dan "Bobie" Bogenschuetz joined TMJ4's Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz live, fresh off his winning announcement to discuss his commitment to being a Packers fan.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip