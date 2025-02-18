Packers Fan Hall of Fame inductee dies before receiving honor

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers inducted their 27th member to their Fan Hall of Fame, the only one of its kind in the NFL.

But Monday's ceremony was bittersweet.

The recipient — John Brosig of Pound, Wis., died before he could learn that he had been selected to the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

His son, Max, says that he submitted his father among thousands of Packers fans for the honor.

Max accepted the nomination at the Lambeau Field atrium while holding a frame of his father.

"Being a Packers fan, you are an ambassador of our state, for Green Bay, and kind of our Midwest culture, if you will," Max said. "And I think that's the biggest thing. That's what kind of dad he was. He was an ambassador for the Packers."

John Matthew Brosig has been named the 27th member of the @packers’ Fan Hall of Fame. He’s represented by his son, Max.



President/CEO Mark Murphy says he is the first to be elected to the hall posthumously. https://t.co/2o7iv4ITkA — Noah Cornelius (@noahcorneliustv) February 17, 2025

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy says John Brosig is the first to posthumously enter the Packers Fan Hall of Fame, and now his legacy is cemented forever.