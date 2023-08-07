Packers Family Night creates special memories for thousands across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Thousands of people, as young as just a few months old, flocked to Lambeau Field for the 2023 Packers Family Night.

The family-focused event gave kids and families a chance to experience the Lambeau atmosphere before the season begins. It featured games, music, and food before a full team practice.

“It’s a little bit more special with the kids here,” Melissa Yang said. She came from Madison with her entire family. “Having these kids experience something before the season is amazing because it’ll be a core memory for them.”

A tweet from the Green Bay Packers said that more than 73,000 tickets had been distributed. Inside the stadium, seats were filled with people of all ages, screaming, chanting, and clapping for the 2023 team.

People came from all over the state to experience the green and gold. The Louis family drove up from Milwaukee for their kids’ first Lambeau experience.

“It’s a memory for sure. Maybe we can start something for our family. We already said we’re doing it next year.”

At both the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and Fan Walkway, families enjoyed musical entertainment, giveaways, games, and activities. On the field before practice, eight NFL Flag football teams had scrimmage games and the Green Bay Elite Dance Team had performances too.

Many expressed that while they were excited to see how new quarterback Jordan Love plays, they were equally as excited to spend the day with their family. Regis from Oshkosh came to Green Bay with his four-month-old son.

“I would love to get him excited on who the next quarterback is,” Regis joked. “He has on the Aaron Rodgers jersey because I really wanted him to be a fan, but we’re here to support the team.”

Fans were also able to visit the newly renovated third level concourse with grab-and-go concession stands and new LED screens.

The theme for Family Night was White Out. Money raised from parking benefitted Meijer’s Simply Give project, an organization supporting hunger relief efforts.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip