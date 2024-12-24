MINNEAPOLIS — The Packers’ divisional showdown with the Vikings is set for 3:25 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29. It's one of the last two games of the regular season, with the Bears visiting Green Bay next week.

Packers' Divisional Showdown with Vikings set for 3:25 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings will host Green Bay. If the Packers beat the Vikings, the Lions will clinch the NFC North,and the Vikings would open the playoffs on the road as the No. 5 seed at best. Even if the Lions lose to San Francisco Monday night, the Vikings would need to win at Detroit on Jan. 5 to take the division title.

