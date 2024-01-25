Packers dismiss Chris Gizzi

The Green Bay Packers have dismissed strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi.

That's according to an announcement made by Head Coach Matt LaFleur on Thursday.

Gizzi, who played linebacker for the Packers in 2000-01, worked on the strength staff for Green Bay for 10 seasons, including the last five as the coordinator.

“We appreciate Chris for his dedication and contributions to our success over his time with the Packers,” said LaFleur. “We wish Chris and his family the best moving forward.”

The announcement comes one day after the Packers fired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator after three seasons.

