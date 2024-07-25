Packers defense taking shape while offense struggles without Jordan Love

GREEN BAY — With day three of the training camp in the rearview, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love still remains without a contract.

While general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters earlier this week he believes a deal could get done in the 'coming days,' the team signed Jacob Eason to the 90-man roster on Tuesday to help split up the workload between Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.

Eason, who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Indianapolis Colts, also took part in Green Bay's rookie minicamp earlier this offseason.

"I thought he did some some nice things when he was here trying out," head coach Matt LaFleur explained. "He was the most logical choice to bring back here early in camp."

While Love is not practicing until the ink is dry on a new deal, he was still involved in Wednesday's practice. He was seen coaching the quarterback room in between reps while also giving feedback.

Jordan Love might not be practicing today, but he’s still very much involved on the field.



Here he is coaching rookie Michael Pratt on technique as they work with the running backs.#Packers | #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/rVM53zgJb6 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) July 24, 2024

However, during the team's live periods, the Packers offense struggled. The group threw four interceptions, three of which came from Clifford.

"The interceptions are frustrating for me personally," Clifford stated after practice. "It ultimately it falls on me and I know that, but I'm going to continue to come out and give my best effort, continue to have a positive attitude, and let it fly."

Cornerback Eric Stokes picked off two of Clifford's passes. While Stokes has battled his fair share of injuries the last two seasons, he's emerged as a potential candidate for the open starting cornerback spot alongside Jaire Alexander.

"We want to be remembered as one of the best defenses out here," Stokes stated."We don't want to be like, oh, we relying on the offense and all this stuff. Nah, we want — when people think about the Packers, they think about our defense, not our offense."

Rookie safety Evan Williams also recorded an interception against Clifford, while Anthony Johnson Jr. picked off Eason on a tipped ball.

Prior to Wednesday's practice, LaFleur also gave praise to the Packers defensive front and their aggressiveness at getting after the quarterback under Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defensive scheme.

The Packers have an off day Thursday and will return to training camp on Friday.



