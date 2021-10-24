Watch
Packers defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th straight victory

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 16:45:00-04

GREEN BAY, WIS. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to three receivers and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had five separate scoreless trips inside the Packers’ 30-yard line. That includes back-to-back series that ended inside the 5.

Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every single time they reached the red zone. The Packers haven’t lost since falling 38-3 to New Orleans on the season’s opening Sunday. Washington has lost three straight.

