Packers: Davante Adams to play Sunday, active from reserve/Covid-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that Davante Adams will play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Team officials say Adams is officially activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction.

The wide receiver was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Monday, Oct. 25. A player must either test positive for Covid-19 or make close contact with infected people in order to be placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, in order for Adams to play, he must be fully vaccinated, be asymptomatic and test negative twice with 24 hours in between. Adams is currently third in the NFL in receiving yards, at 744.

#Packers activate WR Davante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/mJUYRIZhsj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2021

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's game after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. Because he is unvaccinated, he is ineligible to return to team activities until Nov. 13, meaning his status for his team's game against the Seattle Seahawks is also in doubt.

Sunday's game is at 3:25 p.m. in Kansas.

