Packers' Davante Adams ruled out for Cardinals game after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list: Reports

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
DaVante Adams
Posted at 11:06 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:11:19-04

PHOENIX — Star wide receiver Davante Adams will not play in Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, according to the NFL Network.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on Twitter Thursday that Adams did not clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols and did not travel with the team to Arizona.

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that Adams had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Monday, according to a statement.

"Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status," the team stated.

A player must either test positive for COVID-19 or make close contact with infected people in order to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard will also miss Thursday's game. For the Cardinals, defensive MVP J.J. Watt will also miss the contest, with an injured shoulder.

Adams is currently third in the NFL in receiving yards, at 744.

