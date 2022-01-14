Packers’ Davante Adams among unanimous choices for AP's NFL All-Pro Team

NEW YORK (AP) — Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

Adams is the first Packers receiver to make it back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections since Sterling Sharpe in 1992-93, according to the Packers.

.@tae15adams is the first #Packers receiver to make it back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections since Sterling Sharpe in 1992-93.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ZLqZPZMHS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2022

Joining the Rams’ Kupp and the Packers’ Adams in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher and Wisconsin native T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Other Packers who were selected, but not unanimously, include quarterback Aaron Rodgers and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

Campbell is the first Packers inside linebacker to make AP first-team All-Pro since Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke in 1966. Rodgers' selection is his fourth, the most by any quarterback in Packers history.

.@Came_Along_Way is the first #Packers inside linebacker to make AP first-team All-Pro since Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke in 1966.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/S9p1rr8mCh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2022

.@AaronRodgers12's four first-team All-Pro selections are the most by a QB in #Packers history.



He has been named NFL MVP during each of his previous three first-team All-Pro campaigns.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JpOpeddIq4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip