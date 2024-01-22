Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Proud but no guarantees moving forward

In a rebuilding year? If you look at the overall full year view, the Packers overachieved a lot with a young team.

It still doesn't diminish the hurt from a key missed field goal, missed chances on interceptions, missed officials calls, the defense playing well but giving up the winning touchdown late, and more against San Francisco.

Instead of preparing for the Lions in Detroit for the NFC Championship Game, The Packers will be watching the 49ers host Detroit for the right to go to the Super Bowl. Head Coach Matt LaFleur assessed an up and down, roller coaster season that will certainly have greater expectations in 2024.

He wants the players to know there are no guarantees they will get this far next season.

"I was really proud of just the resiliency of the group," LaFleur says. "I've said that many times. And the willingness to work and come together and continue to fight for one another. I think that's absolutely imperative. And [I] also reiterated to them that just because we got to a certain spot doesn't mean that's guaranteed moving forward. So what are we going to do to get better? And the expectation is that when they come back April 15? They're better than the team that left today."

As for a sideline report that Matt LaFleur prays when Anders Carlson lines up to kick — LaFleur says he was extremely disappointed that's how the message was portrayed. LaFleur added he's been a part of pregame production meetings ever since he became a coordinator and he's never had an experience like that.

Lance Allan is the Packers preseason sideline reporter and has experience with information shared in pregame production meetings.

