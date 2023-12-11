Packers CB Jaire Alexander out for 5th straight game, will miss MNF vs. Giants with shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss a fifth consecutive game when the Packers visit the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Packers (6-6) said Sunday that Alexander wouldn’t play against the Giants (4-8) due to a shoulder injury. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report on Saturday.

Green Bay already had ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson with a hamstring injury. Watson had scored four touchdowns during the Packers’ three-game winning streak.

Alexander has played in just five games this season. He missed three games with a back injury before being sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee), safety Darnell Savage (chest) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) are questionable for Monday’s game. Linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful.

