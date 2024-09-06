Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman describes traveling with the team in Brazil

It's officially game day in Brazil!

The Green Bay Packers are Philadelphia Eagles make history Friday night as the first NFL teams to play a game in South America.

Matt Schneidman, Packers beat writer for the Athletic, is traveling with the team and joined TMJ4 Today all the way from Sao Paulo.

Schneidman chatted wtih TMJ4's Symone Woolridge and Tom Durian about the flight from Green Bay to Brazil — which was about 11 hours!

The trio also chatted about the Packers' first practice in Sao Paulo and the team's long trip to the stadium today — which is longer than the Eagles'.

You can watch Friday night's game right here on TMJ4. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:00 and kickoff is at 7:15. Then, stick around for a special hour long post game coverage right after the final whistle.

Watch the full interview with Matt Schneidman above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error