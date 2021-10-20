Watch
Packers are one of the most hated teams in NFL, according to Twitter data

David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 20, 2021
As we head into the heart of NFL season, many Wisconsinites will be rooting for the Packers.

But not everyone is so fond of the team. According to Twitter data, the Packers are the most "hated" NFL team in six states — Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

2021 Most "Hated" NFL Team By State

For the last month, staff at SportsBetting.ag searched through geotagged Twitter data for tweets and hashtags about "hating" or disliking a particular team. More than 200,000 tweets were tracked.

Normally, the most hated team in a state is a division rival. However, that's not always the case. The Buccaneers are tied with the Packers for the most hated team in 6 states. Most of it's regional. Maybe it's the Tom Brady effect?

The only team with more states that hate them than the Bucs and Packers are the Cowboys. According to the data, eight states say they hate the Cowboys the most.

