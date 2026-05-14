Packers announce 2026 NFL schedule featuring holiday games, primetime matchups

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL released the full 2026 regular-season schedule Thursday night, officially setting the Green Bay Packers’ 17-game slate for the upcoming season.

The Packers will open the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Lambeau Field for their home opener on Thursday, September 24th against the Falcons. Green Bay’s schedule also includes multiple primetime matchups, holiday games and several nationally televised appearances.

Among the highlights on the schedule is a Thanksgiving week road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and a Christmas Day game against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay will face each NFC North opponent twice, as well as teams from the NFC South and AFC East as part of the NFL’s rotating scheduling formula.

Some key matchups on the schedule include:



Preseason games at Pittsburgh and Denver, along with a home matchup against Arizona. The Pittsburgh game features Mike McCarthy, while the Arizona matchup includes Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike LaFleur.

A primetime regular-season game against Dallas featuring Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary.

A matchup against New England featuring Romeo Doubs.

A game against Miami featuring former QB2 Malik Willis, former defensive coordinator-turned-head coach Jeff Hafley, and several other former Packers staffers.

Quarterback Jordan Love enters the season after leading the Packers to another playoff appearance in 2025, with Green Bay looking to contend again in the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Aug. 13–16: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 20–23: at Denver Broncos

Aug. 27–30: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Regular Season

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Sept. 13 | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 2: at New York Jets — Sunday, Sept. 20 | Noon | FOX

Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons — Thursday, Sept. 24 | 7:15 p.m. | Amazon

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, Oct. 4 | Noon | FOX

Week 5: vs. Chicago Bears — Sunday, Oct. 11 | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys — Sunday, Oct. 18 | 7:20 p.m. | NBC 26

Week 7: at Detroit Lions — Sunday, Oct. 25 | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers — Thursday, Oct. 29 | 7:15 p.m. | Amazon

Week 9: at New England Patriots — Sunday, Nov. 8 | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Nov. 15 | Noon | FOX

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams — Wednesday, Nov. 25 | 7:00 p.m. | Netflix

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints — Sunday, Dec. 6 | Noon | FOX

Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Dec. 13 | 7:20 p.m. | NBC 26

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Dec. 20 | Noon | FOX

Week 16: at Chicago Bears — Friday, Dec. 25 | Noon | Netflix

Week 17: vs. Houston Texans — Monday, Jan. 4 | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions — Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 9/Jan. 10 | Time TBD | TV TBD

Additional dates, kickoff times and broadcast information will be added and updated as the NFL finalizes schedule details.