Packers address defense in 2nd round: Select a linebacker and defensive back

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Packers started Friday with four picks in rounds 2 and 3.

While there was a lot of speculation the Packers might trade up to start the night, they ended up doing the opposite.

With Cooper Dejean off the board at 40, just one pick before the Packers were set to hit the clock. Green Bay ultimately traded back to 45 with the Saints, leading them to Edgerrin Cooper, a linebacker out of Texas A&M.

The Packers switched to a 4-3 base defense this fall under new DC Jeff Hafley, they needed another potential starter alongside Quay Walker.

With their third pick of the night at 58, the Packers addressed the secondary by selecting Javon Bullard, a safety out of Georgia, and a player who brings versatility in the backfield which is something the Packers were looking for.

TMJ4 had a Zoom call with Javon after he was drafted, and he also reiterated his versatility saying he knows he can play all three positions in the secondary, and that he's ready for wherever the Packers need him this fall.

Also, in the 3rd round, the Packers selected USC running Marshawn Lloyd.

