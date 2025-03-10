Packers add guard Aaron Banks, CB Nate Hobbs in free agency, reports say

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers added two players in free agency Monday, according to reports.

Green Bay added both 49ers guard Aaron Banks and and Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, respectively.

Banks was the "top guard" in the free agent market, according to Rapoport. He was selected by San Francisco 48th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and was a starter in Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Hobbs also began his pro career in 2021. He was drafted in the fifth round, 167th overall. In 2024, he registered 33 solo tackles, 1 interception, and 5 pass deflections.

Hobbs was reportedly signed to a four-year, $48 million deal, Pelissero said.

Details about Banks' free agent deal were not immediately available.

