Packers' Aaron Jones considered week-to-week due to MCL sprain, report says

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play Thursday and will be considered week to week due to an MCL sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Charges. Coach Matt LaFleur said he didn't think it was a long-term injury, ESPN reports.

The Packers are set to play the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain, will be considered week to week, but is unlikely to play Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

