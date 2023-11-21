Watch Now
Packers' Aaron Jones considered week-to-week due to MCL sprain, report says

<p>GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Cornelius Washington #90 of the Detroit Lions tackles Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:00 PM, Nov 21, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play Thursday and will be considered week to week due to an MCL sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Charges. Coach Matt LaFleur said he didn't think it was a long-term injury, ESPN reports.

The Packers are set to play the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

