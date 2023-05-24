One-on-one with Mark Murphy on 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay: 'Will this ever happen?'

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The first idea the Packers had to hold the draft came in about 2016. In 2025, it will be nearly a decade since that was first uttered. And they even admit, sometimes the dream seemed like it wouldn't get over the goal line.

"There were some times where we kind of looked at each other as, you know, will this ever happen?" Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy says. "Are we just too small of a community? But you know, I think, keep getting back to the history and tradition that means so much, not only to this community but to the league."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Are you ready to host the largest event that Green Bay has ever had?"

"We are," Murphy says. "It's going to take a lot of work, and a lot of time and planning. But you know, we've been working on this bid since 2016, and so we're ready."

Lance Allan asks, "This is Green Bay's Super Bowl, isn't it?"

"It is. It will be the largest event ever hosted in Green Bay," Murphy says. "And you know, kind of similar across the state. It's kind of like the Ryder Cup was. Republican National Convention coming up. But it's going to be a different draft than was held in Chicago or Kansas City but we think it's going to be pretty special with a real focus on the history and tradition of the Packers and Lambeau Field."

But when it comes to weather in Green Bay? It's always a concern. Mark Murphy though, says that the NFL loves it, adding, "Wouldn't it be great if it snows?" Ratings always go up, when that happens.

