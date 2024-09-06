Noah Eagle set to announce Packers vs. Eagles game in Brazil Friday night

Noah Eagle, who will be on the call for tonight's Packers-Eagles game, is one of the fastest-rising announcers in network sports.

The son of legendary basketball and football announcer Ian Eagle, Noah is the voice of NBC's Saturday night Big Ten football games and has done several NFL games for NBC and Peacock in the past.

The trip to Brazil is nothing new for Eagle, as he was the voice of men's and women's basketball at the Paris Olympics last month, where he partnered with former Marquette star Dwyane Wade for the men's games.

Watch the full story about Noah Eagle above.



