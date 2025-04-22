NFL Draft Experience takes over Lambeau Field ahead of Thursday’s big event

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — With just days until the 2025 NFL Draft, construction around Lambeau Field is nearly complete—and fans can expect an immersive experience from start to finish.



First and foremost, be prepared to do a lot of walking. In fact, the NFL says the Draft Experience stretches the length of 70 football fields—wrapping around Lambeau Field and through Titletown.

Senior Director of Events for the NFL, Nicki Ewell, says it’s designed to bring fans right into the action.

“So the template is we want to be all together so you can never be too far from the activities going on on the main stage,” Ewell said.

It includes activities like beer halls, autograph tents—even a Packers-themed dive bar. What’s more Wisconsin than that?

But Ewell also says space will be limited when it comes to getting close to the main Draft stage.

“The theatre is only really for 2,000 seated guests. That’s 14 from all 32 teams. That’s the most rabid of all of our fans. Standing room only in that sea of what we know will be Packers jerseys outside the theatre,” she said.

Still, even if you can’t get that close to the action, it’s not the only thing to look forward to.

“We have the 40-yard dash, we have the vertical jump. You can actually kick a field goal on the grass at Lambeau, which is unprecedented access. So we’re really excited about that opportunity,” Ewell added.

Of course, to kick that field goal—you’ll have to be selected in person through the use of the NFL OnePass app, which is both free and the official guide to the draft.

You can download the app here.

