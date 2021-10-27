NFL approves potential Packers stock sale, team announces Wednesday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have received the NFL's approval for a potential stock sale, the Packers announced Wednesday on its website.

In an article on the Packers' site, the Packers said the stock sale approval would help fund improvements at Lambeau Field. The Packers said there remains "regulatory hurdles" to any offering.

The Packers said it has undertaken significant stadium improvement projects recently. Multiple phases of concourse upgrades already completed, combined with planned new video boards and additional concourse upgrades, result in an estimated total cost of $250 million.

Funds raised from a potential stock sale would support those projects, with the Packers not seeking any public tax dollars, the team said.

The Packers have had five stock sales in their history. They took place in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997, and 2011.

