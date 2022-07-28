New LeRoy Butler exhibit opening Thursday at Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame hosting an official opening for the new LeRoy Butler exhibit at the Packers Hall of Fame at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday morning.

The opening of the temporary exhibit included remarks from Butler and Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The exhibit pays tribute to safety LeRoy Butler, who played 12 seasons with the Packers and is the fourth member of the Super Bowl XXXI championship team to be voted to Canton.

According to the Packers, the exhibit tells behind-the-scenes stories from his Packers career, including an in-depth look at the original Leap, Butler’s humble beginnings growing up, remaining a fixture in the state of Wisconsin, and becoming the first player in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.