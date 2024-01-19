National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum releases two new Romeo Doubs bobbleheads

MILWAUKEE — Fresh off a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing two new Romeo Doubs bobbleheads.

Both limited-edition bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 250, and will begin shipping to customers in early February. You can pre-order them on the Museum's website.

Each bobblehead is $50 each, with an $8 shipping fee.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Doubs was sensational against the Cowboys, catching all six of his targets for 151 yards and a touchdown.

"We are excited to team up with Romeo and Bobbles Galore for this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Romeo has become a fan favorite in Green Bay, and we know fans are going to love this bobblehead of No. 87 going up for a catch.”

The bobbleheads are being produced in collaboration with Bobbles Galore and Romeo Doubs, the Museum notes.

Doubs and the Packers will next take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

