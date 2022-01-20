Milwaukee songwriter to sing the National Anthem at the Packers game

MILWAUKEE — In two days, the Green Bay Packers will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, and front and center will be a Milwaukee native who will help kick things off.

Singing came easy for Grace Weber. While sitting in her Los Angles home she told TMJ4 about this full circle moment.

"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," Weber smiled via Zoom.

Weber was born and raised in Milwaukee, and the proud Pius High School graduate knew performing was her calling.

So, she followed her dreams and it took her to the West Coast, but this weekend she's returning to the Midwest for an exciting opportunity.

"Every time anyone has ever said, 'Oh it's so cool you're doing the anthem,' I'm always like 'it's cool but I really wanna do Lambeau Field,'" Weber said.

That dream will come true Saturday as the Packers take on the 49ers. Weber will be front and center singing the national anthem.

"It's definitely gonna be a dream come true moment," Weber said. "It'll also be my first time at Lambeau."

Singing the national anthem is not new to Weber - she's performed at a Giants game in New York - but she said nothing compares to performing at Lambeau.

Now the Milwaukee native isn't new to the frigid temps, but after living in LA, she knew she needed to practice in a cold place.

"I got the idea to rehearse inside a walking freezer, just to see what it would feel like," Weber smiled.

She said the unconventional studio gave her the confidence she needed to sing her heart out in the frozen tundra.

"I'm very excited to have this full Wisconsin moment," Weber exclaimed.

So, we had to ask Weber what she's looking forward to beyond singing. "​I'm gonna have a brat, cheese and beer," Weber laughed. "I'm very excited."

Spoken like a true Wisconsinite.

