Longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby announces retirement from NFL

Longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is officially retiring from football.

Crosby made the announcement on his radio show, The Mason Crosby Show, on 105.7 The Fan.

"I think I've been putting this off for two years, I've been putting it out of my mind...today I make my official announcement to retire from the NFL," Crosby said.

Crosby holds the distinction of being the Packers all-time leading scorer, with 1,918 points. That's nearly 900 more points than the second place record holder, Ryan Longwell.

Crosby left the Packers after the 2022 season. He played three games with the New York Giants in the 2023 season.

"It's about the fans, it's about the people." Crosby said on his radio show. "For me, everything I remember and everything I think about is about the team."

Across a remarkable 16 seasons with Green Bay, Crosby played in 258 games, kicking 395 field goals on 485 attempts. He won a Super Bowl with the Packers during the 2010 season. He played with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error