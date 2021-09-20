'Lombardi Lookalike': Man dresses up as his idol Vince Lombardi

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Outside Lambeau Field on Sunday, one man was seen dressed up as the legend who's known for putting Green Bay on the map.

Valerie Juarez

Joe Castillo rocked out his tan coat, fedora, and just the whole look overall to impersonate his idol, Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

Watch:

Many of those who saw Castillo wandering around the Pro-Shop kept asking him for pictures.

Valerie Juarez

“It goes back to when I was a child. I’ve been a Cheesehead since then. I love my Packers, I love my history and of course, Lombardi is my hero,” Castillo said. “A friend of mine from Wisconsin that now lives in Texas brought this coat to me one day and she said try it on. And she said ‘you know who you look like?’ And I said ‘yeah I know who I look like.' Then I went and got the hat and that’s where it started.”

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Castillo traveled from Fort Worth, Texas to be in Green Bay just in time for Monday's game against the Detroit Lions. It’s a tradition for him to come every year for the home opener game.

Valerie Juarez

Also on Sunday's agenda was to visit several other landmarks in town dressed up as "Coach".