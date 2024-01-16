Local businesses hope for boost in business amid Packers playoff run

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Paul Budiac’s love of the Packers runs more than just skin deep, even though he’s got the tattoo to prove it.

“I’ve been a Packers fan for a long time,” said Budiac.

He says some of his earliest memories come from cheering on the green and gold.

“Before there was a remote control, I was the remote control for the TV. So, my dad would come home from church and the Packers were getting smoked by 40, it made a loud clicking sound, so if I turned it off, he would wake up and say ‘Leave my Packers on,’” said Budiac.

Years later, the owner of Paulie’s Pub and Eatery in West Allis says the Pack’s progress is still at the heart of his business.

“My mom's 91. She comes to all the games; she's in her chair. And she used to be the cheerleader, where every game, she’d come around, she even made her own Green Bay Packers cheerleading uniform,” said Budiac.

Even on a weekday afternoon, the mood is still upbeat and excited for the next matchup against the 49ers.

“It's a different time now, everything's digital, everything's fast paced. So, if you can slow it down for three hours, enjoy, get to be an adult but not have to adult,” said Budiac.

While the regular season is busy for his crew, Paul says he sees at least a 25 percent uptick in business on game day during the playoffs.

“Everybody's doing their lawns on Sunday. Beautiful, 76 and sunny, and you can't compete with them. People are going to listen on the radio and do stuff at home or outside. So, now we're super excited for it,” said Budiac.

This weekend, Paulie’s will have food and drink specials starting an hour and a half before the game and a raffle for a free motorcycle, where some of the proceeds go to our area’s first responders.

“We've had people come here for 20 years. Almost every Packers game. We've got some regulars that have their stuff reserved, but we will have plenty of room for everybody. Standing room only,” said Budiac.

No matter what, Paul says Saturday night promises to be a memorable one.

“Anything can happen and a young team that builds confidence, we’ll see,” said Budiac.

