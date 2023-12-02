Local bar to give free drinks to patrons born in 1989 if Taylor Swift visits Lambeau

MILWAUKEE — Local sports bar Major Goolsby's will "put away his big band records Monday night" only if Taylor Swift goes to this Sunday's Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift's possible Green Bay visit has been creating quite a frenzy this week in Wisconsin. The pop star is dating the Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce, and has appeared at several Chiefs home games this year. Swift's iconic 'The Eras Tour' has wrapped for the year and she is now home after playing several shows in Brazil, leading to speculation she will be at Kelce's game on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Major Goolsby's, located at 340 W. Kilbourn Ave. in Milwaukee, has decided to join in on the Swiftie excitement.

"We're serious about this!" the sports bar tweeted on Friday. They said if Swift is at Lambeau on Sunday, it will be all Taylor Swift leading up to Monday Night Football! They are even offering a free drink to patrons born in 1989.

"Who knows? Maybe @taylorswift13 will hear about it and stop by," the bar said.

Major Goolsby's will host a Taylor Swift dance party 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Will this happen?" the bar said. "It's up to Taylor!"

