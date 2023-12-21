LeRoy Butler celebrates 30 years of the iconic Lambeau Leap

The Lambeau Leap, one of the greatest NFL touchdown celebrations, turns 30 on December 26th.

Former Green Bay Packers player and Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler started the iconic tradition back in December of 1993, when the green and gold clinched a playoff win over the Raiders.

LeRoy Butler joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss what the celebration means to him all these years later.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

Bonus: Watch Lance Allan and photographer Dan Selan reminisce about the game where the Lambeau Leap was born:

Celebrating 30 years of the iconic Lambeau Leap

