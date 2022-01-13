Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Lay's makes chips from potatoes grown in soil from Lambeau Field

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Daniel
Lambeau Field
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 08:31:13-05

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Frozen Tundra is officially greasy.

Lay's announced they made limited-edition chips that were created from potatoes grown with Lambeau Field soil.

grown in glory1.jpg
Lay's Lambeau Field chips

Lay's Golden Grounds potato chips are made from potatoes grown in fields mixed with soil from NFL stadiums (yes, unfortunately that means the Bears have their own bag of chips too).

According to Lay's, 200 fans from each NFL team will have the chance to win a bag of the chips through Jan. 25.

For a chance to win a bag, all you have to do is follow Lay's Twitter by clicking here and tag @LAYS in a post showing how much you love the Green Bay Packers using the the hashtags #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweetstakes, and @Packers.

For the rules, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku