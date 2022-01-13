Lay's makes chips from potatoes grown in soil from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Frozen Tundra is officially greasy.

Lay's announced they made limited-edition chips that were created from potatoes grown with Lambeau Field soil.

Lay's Lay's Lambeau Field chips

Lay's Golden Grounds potato chips are made from potatoes grown in fields mixed with soil from NFL stadiums (yes, unfortunately that means the Bears have their own bag of chips too).

According to Lay's, 200 fans from each NFL team will have the chance to win a bag of the chips through Jan. 25.

For a chance to win a bag, all you have to do is follow Lay's Twitter by clicking here and tag @LAYS in a post showing how much you love the Green Bay Packers using the the hashtags #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweetstakes, and @Packers.

For the rules, click here.

