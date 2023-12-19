Lambeau Field declared the highest-rated NFL stadium, new study says

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lambeau Field is now the highest-rated NFL stadium, according to JeffBet, an online casino and betting site.
The average rating out of five starts for Lambeau Field was 4.807. The second highest-rated stadium was Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a 4.686 rating.
The research was conducted by collecting data from TripAdvisor, Google, and Yelp based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.
The football stadium opened in 1957 with a capacity of 81,441. Now, Lambeau Field is the fifth largest stadium in the NFL, but according to ESPN, it is best known for its atmosphere, history, and traditions.
In second place is Lucas Oil Stadium home to the Indiana Colts. and has a unique retractable roof, which allows the stadium to be both an indoor and outdoor venue.
Coming in at third is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., with an average score of 4.682 stars. The Atlantic Falcons home stadium holds 71,000 fans and costs around $1.6 billion to build, making it one of the most expensive stadiums in the world.
FedExField, home of the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., received the lowest overall rating of 3.891.
The NFL stadiums ratings are as follows:
|Rank
|NFL Stadium
|Location
|Average rating out of five stars
|1
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
4.807
|2
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, Indiana
4.686
|3
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, Georgia
|4.682
|4
|Acrisure Stadium
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|4.681
|5
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, Texas
4.678
|6
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas City, Missouri
4.677
|7
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|4.675
|8
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Baltimore, Maryland
4.674
|9
|Allegiant Stadium
|Paradise, Nevada
4.644
|10
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, Colorado
|4.583
|11
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, Washington
4.580
|12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, Michigan
4.578
|13
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, Texas
4.574
|14
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, North Carlolina
|4.570
|15
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans. Louisiana
|4.569
|16
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|4.568
|17
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Arizona
4.563
|18
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|4.553
|19
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
|4.541
|20
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, Florida
4.477
|21
|Highmark Stadium
|Orchard Park, New York
|4.471
|22
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Cleveland, Ohio
|4.469
|23
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, Tennessee
4.469
|24
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, New Jersey
|4.454
|25
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, Florida
|4.453
|26
|Solider Field
|Chicago, Illinois
4.441
|27
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati, Ohio
4.144
|28
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood California
4.391
|29
|Levi’s Stadium
|Santa Clara, California
|4.200
|30
|FedExField
|Landover, Maryland
|3.891
