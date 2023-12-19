Lambeau Field declared the highest-rated NFL stadium, new study says

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lambeau Field is now the highest-rated NFL stadium, according to JeffBet, an online casino and betting site.

The average rating out of five starts for Lambeau Field was 4.807. The second highest-rated stadium was Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a 4.686 rating.

The research was conducted by collecting data from TripAdvisor, Google, and Yelp based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.

The football stadium opened in 1957 with a capacity of 81,441. Now, Lambeau Field is the fifth largest stadium in the NFL, but according to ESPN, it is best known for its atmosphere, history, and traditions.



In second place is Lucas Oil Stadium home to the Indiana Colts. and has a unique retractable roof, which allows the stadium to be both an indoor and outdoor venue.

Coming in at third is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., with an average score of 4.682 stars. The Atlantic Falcons home stadium holds 71,000 fans and costs around $1.6 billion to build, making it one of the most expensive stadiums in the world.

FedExField, home of the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., received the lowest overall rating of 3.891.

The NFL stadiums ratings are as follows:



Rank NFL Stadium Location Average rating out of five stars 1 Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisconsin 4.807 2 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, Indiana 4.686 3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 4.682 4 Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 4.681 5 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas 4.678 6 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Missouri 4.677 7 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minnesota 4.675 8 M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland 4.674 9 Allegiant Stadium Paradise, Nevada 4.644 10 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colorado 4.583 11 Lumen Field Seattle, Washington 4.580 12 Ford Field Detroit, Michigan 4.578 13 NRG Stadium Houston, Texas 4.574 14 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carlolina 4.570 15 Caesars Superdome New Orleans. Louisiana 4.569 16 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 4.568 17 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona 4.563 18 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida 4.553 19 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Massachusetts 4.541 20 TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, Florida 4.477 21 Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, New York 4.471 22 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, Ohio 4.469 23 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tennessee 4.469 24 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 4.454 25 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida 4.453 26 Solider Field Chicago, Illinois 4.441 27 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio 4.144 28 SoFi Stadium Inglewood California 4.391 29 Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California 4.200 30 FedExField Landover, Maryland 3.891

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip