Lambeau Field declared the highest-rated NFL stadium, new study says

The Packers' home ranked 4.807 out of five stars
Lambeau Field at Sunset
Jonathan Daniel
Opened: 1957

Capacity: 81,411
Posted at 9:10 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 22:10:20-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lambeau Field is now the highest-rated NFL stadium, according to JeffBet, an online casino and betting site.

The average rating out of five starts for Lambeau Field was 4.807. The second highest-rated stadium was Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a 4.686 rating.

The research was conducted by collecting data from TripAdvisor, Google, and Yelp based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.

The football stadium opened in 1957 with a capacity of 81,441. Now, Lambeau Field is the fifth largest stadium in the NFL, but according to ESPN, it is best known for its atmosphere, history, and traditions.

    In second place is Lucas Oil Stadium home to the Indiana Colts. and has a unique retractable roof, which allows the stadium to be both an indoor and outdoor venue.
    Coming in at third is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., with an average score of 4.682 stars. The Atlantic Falcons home stadium holds 71,000 fans and costs around $1.6 billion to build, making it one of the most expensive stadiums in the world.

    FedExField, home of the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., received the lowest overall rating of 3.891.

    The NFL stadiums ratings are as follows:

    RankNFL StadiumLocationAverage rating out of five stars
    1Lambeau FieldGreen Bay, Wisconsin

    4.807

     

    2Lucas Oil StadiumIndianapolis, Indiana

    4.686

     

    3Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta, Georgia4.682
    4Acrisure StadiumPittsburgh, Pennsylvania4.681
    5AT&T StadiumArlington, Texas

    4.678

     

    6Arrowhead StadiumKansas City, Missouri

    4.677

     

    7U.S. Bank StadiumMinneapolis, Minnesota4.675
    8M&T Bank StadiumBaltimore, Maryland

    4.674

     

    9Allegiant StadiumParadise, Nevada

    4.644

     

    10Empower Field at Mile HighDenver, Colorado4.583
    11Lumen FieldSeattle, Washington

    4.580

     

    12Ford FieldDetroit, Michigan

    4.578

     

    13NRG StadiumHouston, Texas

    4.574

     

    14Bank of America StadiumCharlotte, North Carlolina4.570
    15Caesars SuperdomeNew Orleans. Louisiana4.569
    16Lincoln Financial FieldPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania4.568
    17State Farm StadiumGlendale, Arizona

    4.563

     

    18Hard Rock StadiumMiami Gardens, Florida4.553
    19Gillette StadiumFoxborough, Massachusetts4.541
    20TIAA Bank FieldJacksonville, Florida

    4.477

     

    21Highmark StadiumOrchard Park, New York4.471
    22Cleveland Browns StadiumCleveland, Ohio4.469
    23Nissan StadiumNashville, Tennessee

    4.469

     

    24MetLife StadiumEast Rutherford, New Jersey4.454
    25Raymond James StadiumTampa, Florida4.453
    26Solider FieldChicago, Illinois

    4.441

     

    27Paycor StadiumCincinnati, Ohio

    4.144

     

    28SoFi StadiumInglewood California

    4.391

     

    29Levi’s StadiumSanta Clara, California4.200
    30FedExFieldLandover, Maryland3.891

