LaFleur: Bakhtiari 'a little bit ahead of schedule'

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) in action during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec 19. 2020, between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 07:33:11-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is “a little bit ahead of schedule” in his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2020 season prematurely.

Bakhtiari injured his left knee at a Dec. 31 practice.

He was working out with other players rehabilitating from injuries during the Packers workout on Wednesday as part of organized team activities.

LaFleur said it's encouraging to see Bakhtiari on the practice field but added that it's too soon to tell whether he'll be ready for the start of the season.

