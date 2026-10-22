GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers sit at 4-2 for the season, but the big story heading into this week is the return of Josh Jacobs amid serious off-field allegations.

"I'm remorseful and sorry for putting this team in this situation," Jacobs said in his opening statement.

Jacobs was never officially suspended — he did miss six games after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Watch Shahji Adam's report in the video player below:

Josh Jacobs returns to Packers Practice amid off-field allegations

"I think six games was a lot, honestly, but I mean, that's not really up to me to decide. I'm grateful to be playing, so that's not even something that I'm like arguing or petitioning with," he said.

Jacobs was also asked if he feels he needs to win back some fans that have reservations about his return.

"I'm not trying to win nobody back, and that's just me being all the way honest. Because at the end of the day, like I said, I know what happened. If you feel some type of way, obviously I feel bad because it's still a situation occurred and it should have never even happened," Jacobs said.

With the former pro bowler coming back to team practices, teammates and coaches talked about his character.

"I do believe that he's a good person. I've been around him quite a bit, and I just — I believe in second chances," head coach Matt LaFleur said.

"It's not the first time that he's dealt with some type of adverse in his life, but you know, ultimately though, I know he's a good dude," safety Xavier McKinney said.

Jacobs revealed that he talked to the team when the allegations were released. He shed light on what the team's response meant to him.

"For my life, it was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me. I say that because it gave me a chance to sit down and re-evaluate what's important and what I want my life to look like and what do I want people to know me for when they think of me ... what they're going to say," he said.

"Another thing that it showed me, man — it was the people that was in my corner. A lot of people that I didn't even know or even expect to be in my corner, they showed up," Jacobs added.

He added that he doesn't know if he will play against the Lions. We will if number eight takes the field against Detroit on Sunday.