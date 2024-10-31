Jordan Love listed as DNP, thinks it's 'realistic' he'll play Sunday versus Lions

GREEN BAY — With first place in the NFC North on the line, the Green Bay Packers (6-2) remain in wait-and-see mode regarding whether or not Jordan Love will be ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions (6-1).

Love (groin) was among six other starters who did not practice Wednesday.

Handful of guys not practicing today ahead of the Lions:



QB Jordan Love

RB Josh Jacobs

C Josh Myers

CB Jaire Alexander

S Evan Williams

LG Elgton Jenkins

LT Rasheed Walker



Malik Willis getting reps at QB1. #Packers | #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/abkd44AHWG — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 30, 2024

"He's moving around better," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday. "We'll push the envelope with that. I know he wants to play, but we'll see where he's at by the end of the week."

After appearing a bit hobbled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Love exited Sunday's game with a groin injury during the third quarter.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Love's injury was only a strain.

When asked if Love could play Sunday against the Lions without taking the practice field prior, LaFleur said "Potentially."

"I definitely want to play," Love said. "I think it's realistic."

While Jordan Love missed practice on Wednesday (groin), he still thinks Sunday's game against the Lions is realistic.



However, if the Packers decide to rest him, they're confident in the ability of Malik Willis. #Packers | #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/Ir0fVVNiuy — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 30, 2024

With Love missing Wednesday's practice, Malik Willis took first-team reps.

Willis has started two games for the Packers this season while Love recovered from a knee injury he suffered in Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles. He led Green Bay to back-to-back victories over the Colts and Titans, while also stepping in for Love last week against Jacksonville which ended in a walk-off field goal.

If Love isn't able to play on Sunday, the Packers are confident in Willis' ability.

"He's got a good understanding of what we're trying to get accomplished, of the techniques and fundamentals," LaFleur expressed. "He's done a really nice job.

"Every time he's come in, he's executed," center Josh Myers said. "He's been calm, cool, collected — whether he knew he was going to be in or not... He just does a great job. He's collected in the huddle. He speaks clearly and does a great job with the operation. You can just tell it's not too big of a moment for him, so I'm very comfortable with both those guys in there."

The Packers have until 90 minutes before kickoff to list Love as active or inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Kick is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.



