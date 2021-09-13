Items from Sunday’s Packers vs. Saints game up for auction for Hurricane Ida relief

Items from Sunday’s Packers vs. Saints game are now up for auction.

The below Packers jerseys (which are game-worn and signed) are currently up on the site for auction and there's about 20 days left to bid on the items:

The Saints/Packers Game Used Flip Coin (currently at $550)

The Saints/Packers Game Used Opening Kickoff Ball (currently at $500)

According to NFL Auction, the proceeds will support the Gulf Coast Recovery Fund and the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in the Gulf and the Northeast.