Items from Sunday’s Packers vs. Saints game up for auction for Hurricane Ida relief

Stephen B. Morton/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 13, 2021
Items from Sunday’s Packers vs. Saints game are now up for auction.

The below Packers jerseys (which are game-worn and signed) are currently up on the site for auction and there's about 20 days left to bid on the items:

  1. Aaron Rodgers (currently at $5,500)
  2. Mason Crosby (currently at $1,050)
  3. Preston Smith (currently at $750)
  4. Billy Turner (currently at $500)
  5. Kenny Clark (currently at ($750)
  6. Aaron Jones (currently at $1,000)
  7. Davante Adams (currently at $5,000)
  8. Randall Cobb (currently at $1,050)
  9. Za’Darius Smith (currently at $1,100)
  10. Jaire Alexander (currently at $1,050)

The Saints/Packers Game Used Flip Coin (currently at $550)

The Saints/Packers Game Used Opening Kickoff Ball (currently at $500)

According to NFL Auction, the proceeds will support the Gulf Coast Recovery Fund and the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in the Gulf and the Northeast.

