'It felt like Green Bay.' Packers HC Matt LaFleur isn't phased by the cold

GREEN BAY — When Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the cold weather by a reporter during a press conference, he gave the best and only appropriate answer.

"It felt like Green Bay," he said with stone cold face.

Clearly, LaFleur isn't phased by the cold weather at all. TMJ4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky said that the temperature at kick off could be around 10 degrees. That's a walk in the park for the Packers and their fans. How the San Francisco 49ers will adjust to playing in the Frozen Tundra versus their cool California temperatures is yet to be determined.

Kick off is at 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau.

