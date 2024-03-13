Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy considering Aaron Rodgers for running mate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy has some notable names on his shortlist of running mates.

It includes former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Kennedy told the New York Times that he's talked "pretty continuously" with Rodgers about serving as his Vice President.

Also topping the list appears to be former Governor of Minnesota and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Whether Rodgers of Ventura actually accepts the potential offer is unknown.

