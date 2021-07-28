'I'm coming home!' Randall Cobb is back with the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver says

GREEN BAY -- A fan-favorite wide receiver appears to be returning to the Green Bay Packers.

Randall Cobb tweeted "I'M COMING HOME!" Wednesday morning as reports swirled that Green Bay was working to finalize a trade with the Houston Texans.

As of Wednesday morning, a trade had not been officially announced.

On Monday, it was reported that Rodgers demanded a Cobb trade in order to return to the Packers. Less than 48 hours later, it looks like those reports may be correct.

Cobb was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and went on to play eight seasons for the Packers before leaving in free agency in 2019. Since then, he's spent one season with the Dallas Cowboys and one season with the Houston Texans.

Cobb was selected to the Pro Bowl once, in 2014. That season saw the Kentucky standout rack up 12 receiving touchdowns, with an average of 80.4 yards per game.

Though Cobb turns 31 next month and may not be in 2014 form anymore, he should offer some valuable wide receiver depth on a team that sorely needed it throughout the 2020 campaign.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip