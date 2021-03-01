Menu

'I don't own a bike. Stop.': Watt slams brakes on Peloton post linking star player to Green Bay Packers, other teams

Matt Patterson/AP
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:16:17-05

UPDATE: Since this story was published, J.J. Watt has announced he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

A new conspiracy theory online focused on if free agent J.J. Watt was sending a message that he might come to Green Bay, through an unverified Peloton account.

In case you were wondering, no, J.J. Watt does not own a Peloton bike.

The theory emerged on social media early Monday. A photo of an account on Peloton believed to be tied to the defensive end, read "SB56...GB..CLE..BUF."

Watt shut down those rumors soon after.

Up until this point, Watt has not said where he hopes to land, after being released from the Houston Texans in February.

Watt, already a sure-fire Hall of Fame inductee, has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, most recently in 2015. He racked up 101 total career sacks in his ten seasons with the Texans.

