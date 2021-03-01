UPDATE: Since this story was published, J.J. Watt has announced he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

A new conspiracy theory online focused on if free agent J.J. Watt was sending a message that he might come to Green Bay, through an unverified Peloton account.

In case you were wondering, no, J.J. Watt does not own a Peloton bike.

The theory emerged on social media early Monday. A photo of an account on Peloton believed to be tied to the defensive end, read "SB56...GB..CLE..BUF."

J.J. Watt has updated his Peloton bio and it now reads: “SB56...GB...CLE...BUF”



🤔🤔🤔



If nothing else, JJ has us all dialed in.



(h/t @Pchopz_) pic.twitter.com/C7bzBuMgSq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2021

Watt shut down those rumors soon after.

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

Up until this point, Watt has not said where he hopes to land, after being released from the Houston Texans in February.

Watt, already a sure-fire Hall of Fame inductee, has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, most recently in 2015. He racked up 101 total career sacks in his ten seasons with the Texans.

