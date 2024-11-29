'I do it from my heart': Packers honor volunteer who has sent over 10,000 care packages to troops overseas

HARTFORD — At Thursday night's Packers game, Leann Boudwine was honored for her community service work with Support the Troops Wisconsin, as they send care packages to military troops that are overseas.

At the Packers game, she was not only on the big screen, but she also received a game ball with her name on it.

"I'm deeply honored and thankful for what they did for me, but it's really for the troops."

Leann Boudwine

Currently, she has sent over 10,000 care packages for troops that are overseas.

"I feel like I didn't earn it alone, it's a volunteer gift and it's only because of my work at Support the Troops," Boudwine said. "But again, I don't do this alone, I do this with everyone who comes down to support me and my mission of sending care packages."

She first started to send care packages to her son who was deployed. One day, her son called her and said that his other troops were not getting any mail.

"As a mom that broke my heart," Boudwine said.

From then on, she has made it her mission to send out as many care packages as possible, each one filled with supplies.

Leann Boudwine

"I do it because my children came home safely, and I'm thankful every day for that and that's why I volunteer."

Boudwine said she is deeply honored that the Packers recognize her work.

"The Packers thought what I did was important," Boudwine said. "I do it from my heart, I can't express that enough."

