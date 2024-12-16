How you can get Jordan Love’s signature, all while supporting a good cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. — This evening, you can meet Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, snag his autograph, and support a good cause while spreading holiday cheer.

The event is part of the Salvation Army’s holiday campaign to meet its 2024 donation goals.

Duane Burleson/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass the ball during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Head to the Lambeau Field Atrium at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to arrive early—only 300 autographs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Numbered tickets will be handed out to those in line.

A minimum $100 donation is requested per autograph. All proceeds will support families in need, seniors, and individuals experiencing homelessness in the Green Bay area.

Tim Boyle

Fans will be notified promptly if Love’s availability changes due to scheduling. Tonight's autograph session was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, but was canceled.

For more information about the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, visitwww.sagreenbay.org.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip