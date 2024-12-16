How you can get Jordan Love’s signature, all while supporting a good cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. — This evening, you can meet Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, snag his autograph, and support a good cause while spreading holiday cheer.
The event is part of the Salvation Army’s holiday campaign to meet its 2024 donation goals.
Head to the Lambeau Field Atrium at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to arrive early—only 300 autographs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Numbered tickets will be handed out to those in line.
A minimum $100 donation is requested per autograph. All proceeds will support families in need, seniors, and individuals experiencing homelessness in the Green Bay area.
Fans will be notified promptly if Love’s availability changes due to scheduling. Tonight's autograph session was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, but was canceled.
For more information about the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, visitwww.sagreenbay.org.
