'Heartbreaking': Packers fans react to team's season-ending loss, weigh in on Green Bay's future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — It was a Packers loss that came as a complete shock to many fans.

"Sadly, all of the talking heads in the morning thought the 49ers were gonna win," Connecticut-based fan Jim Shields said. "And I was hoping they were all wrong."

But it turns out, they were right.

"It was heartbreaking. It was just such a letdown," Shields said. "Two blocked kicks and I don't want to look up who missed those blocks because it might be the same person and I'll hate them forever."

The Packers' season came to a close Saturday night with a playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. It was an unexpected turn of events for Green and Gold faithful like Mark Podskarbi.

"I'm just so disappointed by how you go out too," he said. "And you have the MVP and you go and put up ten points. … They finally get a defense and the offense and special teams just goes and screws it all up. … Then it finally hits you right after that field goal goes in. And you're like 'am I gonna see Rodgers play again in a Packer uniform? Am I gonna see Davante Adams play again in a Packer uniform?'"

Those questions are unanswered. Green Bay could lose some of the team's star players, which is a scary thought to Shields.

"I want Aaron and Davante to do great and I want them to stay and I wanted them to win a Super Bowl this year so they'd have no choice but to come back," Shields said

But others like Podskarbi say the Packers might benefit from letting Aaron Rodgers walk, potentially giving backup quarterback Jordan Love a chance to start in the fall.

"Part of me really just says 'bite the bullet,'" Podskarbi said. "I know we're gonna lose more games next year for it. But you can trade Rodgers for a whole bunch of draft picks."

As Green Bay switches its focus to next season, some Packers fans remain divided on the team's future.

"I don't want to burn down the place or rebuild everything and start from scratch," Shields said. "You have the best quarterback in the league."