Green Bay Packers will list Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for 49ers game

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line at one time or another. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Elgton Jenkins
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:49:50-04

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will list Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Friday.

The offensive lineman suffered an ankle injury during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Following the game Jenkins didn't practice this week, said Head Coach Matt LaFleur on Friday.

The Packers and the 49ers are set to play this Sunday at 7:20 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. You can watch the game here on TMJ4.

