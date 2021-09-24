Green Bay Packers will list Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for 49ers game

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will list Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Friday.

The offensive lineman suffered an ankle injury during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Following the game Jenkins didn't practice this week, said Head Coach Matt LaFleur on Friday.

The Packers and the 49ers are set to play this Sunday at 7:20 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. You can watch the game here on TMJ4.

#Packers will list Elgton Jenkins (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday night's game vs. the 49ers, according to Head Coach Matt LaFleur 📰#GBvsSF https://t.co/ixzI2iUW4H — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 24, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip