Green Bay Packers trade Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas is being traded to the Buffalo Bills, the Packers announced Tuesday.

The Packers traded him and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Bills for a third-round pick. The deal was finalized just minutes before the NFL trade deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported.

Douglas, 28, entered the NFL in 2017 as a third-round pick of the Eagles. Before playing for the Packers, he also spent time with the Panthers, Raiders, Texans, and Cardinals.

According to the Packers, "Douglas has played in 36 games with 28 starts in the regular season since joining the Packers in 2021, recording 160 tackles (137 solo), a sack, a QB hit, 10 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 32 passes defensed, seven tackles for a loss and 14 tackles on special teams. He also started one postseason contest for Green Bay, posting four tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed."

