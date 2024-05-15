Watch Now
Green Bay Packers to host Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night on TMJ4, report says

Packers Lions Football
David Dermer/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love runs up field after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Christian Watson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 13:50:02-04

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night on TMJ4, according to reports.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported the news on X.

Last season, the Dolphins finished 11-6 and lost in the Wild Card Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers finished 9-8, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round before narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The full 2024-2025 NFL schedule will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN 2.

