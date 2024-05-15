Green Bay Packers to host Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night on TMJ4, report says

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night on TMJ4, according to reports.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported the news on X.

Source: Packers-Dolphins in the Thanksgiving night game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. CT. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 15, 2024

Last season, the Dolphins finished 11-6 and lost in the Wild Card Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers finished 9-8, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round before narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The full 2024-2025 NFL schedule will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN 2.

