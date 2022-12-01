Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon expecting first child with wife

A.J. Dillon, 24, recently married his wife Gabrielle in Door County in June.
A.J. Dillon
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon runs before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
A.J. Dillon
Posted at 8:19 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:19:26-05

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon announced Wednesday he and his wife Gabrielle are expecting their first child.

Dillon tweeted a series of photos of his wife and him holding ultrasound pictures on Wednesday with the caption, "Dillon, party of 3."

Dillon, 24, recently married his wife Gabrielle in Door County in June.

Dillon was drafted by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth over $5 million.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4