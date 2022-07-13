GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy is visiting fans around Wisconsin, along with Packers alumni Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, and Scott Wells, for a Packers Road Trip.
The team will board a Packers-themed bus and travel to several areas throughout Wisconsin to visit Packers fans. The road trip kicked off Wednesday with a visit to Green Bay East High School. The Road Trip group greeted students and presented a donation.
Other stops will include visits to hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues, and community centers, and the alumni will surprise fans at various locations.
The road trip runs until Sunday.