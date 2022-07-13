Watch Now
Green Bay Packers Road Trip features team alumni visiting fans around Wisconsin

NBC 26, Eric O'Neil
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy visits fans with Packers alumni Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, and Scott Wells at Green Bay East High School, July 13, 2022.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 13, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy is visiting fans around Wisconsin, along with Packers alumni Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, and Scott Wells, for a Packers Road Trip.

The team will board a Packers-themed bus and travel to several areas throughout Wisconsin to visit Packers fans. The road trip kicked off Wednesday with a visit to Green Bay East High School. The Road Trip group greeted students and presented a donation.

Other stops will include visits to hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues, and community centers, and the alumni will surprise fans at various locations.

The road trip runs until Sunday.

