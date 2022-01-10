Green Bay Packers restore David Moore to the practice squad off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers announced that wide receiver David Moore has been restored to the practice squad off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also announced they have released guard Ben Braden.

Wide receive Chris Blair was also released from the practice squad.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Monday.

The top-seeded Packers are preparing for the Jan. 22 or 23 NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field. The opponent is yet to be announced.

