Green Bay Packers reportedly submit proposal to ban the 'Tush Push' play made famous by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the 'Tush Push' famous, and now the Green Bay Packers want to get rid of it.

Packers team president Mark Murphy is one of the people who appears to be against the play that has made Jalen Hurts and the Eagles nearly unstoppable in short yardage situations.

Watch: The Packers want the 'Tush Push' banned:

The Packers want to ban the 'Tush Push'

According to The Athletic, the Packers are submitting a proposal to ban the play.

Earlier this month, Murphy spoke out about the play during his monthly Q&A session.

"I am not a fan of this play," Murphy said. "There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less. I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play."

Murphy went on to say that NFL rules used to prohibit plays like the so-called 'Brotherly Shove':

"There used to be a rule prohibiting this," Murphy said. "The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner."

